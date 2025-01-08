Why It’s So Important To Do This In New Jersey After A Snowstorm

After a snowstorm, you're more likely to be focused on digging out, clearing the snow from your car, shoveling the sidewalk and driveway, and making sure there's no damage to your property, but there's something else you should be putting on your to-do list for the days following a big storm.

It's January in New Jersey so it's cold and there's always the possibility of snow.

A recent online poll showed us how New Jerseyans really feel about snow.

Surprisingly more people prefer a snowy winter to one without it.

Not me, but regardless, there's something we all should be doing regularly during the coldest months of the year here in New Jersey.

Something you probably think about doing more in the summer, but not in January when it's so frigid out!

Winter Car Care: Keeping Your Vehicle Clean In New Jersey's Snow

The winter weather can take a toll on your car.

The days after a snowstorm AAA says, it's important to get the grime off your vehicle caused by the salt, sand, and ice-melting chemicals used on the roads.

They say to focus on one section at a time, paying close attention to the wheels and undercarriage.

How often should you wash your car?

They recommend you wash your car once a month, but you may need to clean it a little more often during the winter, especially if we get a lot of snow.

They also suggest cleaning the interior to remove the messy residue brought in.

If you're like me and your car is a dirty mess, here are some suggestions if you're looking for a good place to go for a good clean.

