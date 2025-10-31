Sometimes it's fun to spend some time at a great local dive bar, and the experts have revealed the best dive bar in New Jersey.

The Most Beloved Dive Bar In New Jersey

New Jersey has some awesome bars, dotted all over the Garden State. Some of the most famous are at the Jersey Shore.

But, where is the best dive bar in the Garden State? Enter the experts at Finance Buzz with the data that leads to the answer.

Photo by Stanislav Ivanitskiy on Unsplash Photo by Stanislav Ivanitskiy on Unsplash loading...

There is a special charm about a great dive bar, and the ones in New Jersey have captured that charm more than any other state.

Where Is New Jersey's Best Dive Bar?

My first instinct is that we would find the experts' choice for New Jersey's best dive bar in Northern New Jersey. I'm not sure why, it's just a gut feeling. That gut feeling was completely wrong.

The bar chosen as the best dive bar in New Jersey is a legendary one that calls the Jersey Shore home. And it is a beloved one by Shore residents.

Photo by Nana Fuzimi on Unsplash Photo by Nana Fuzimi on Unsplash loading...

congratulations to the famous We send a bigto the famous Wonder Bar in Asbury Park for being the top bar in this category for New Jersey.

Where Is The Wonder Bar In New Jersey?

The Wonder Bar, on 5th and Ocean Avenues in Asbury Park, is legendary for its live music and its painted tribute to Tilly. This bar is a true Jersey Shore staple.

Get our free mobile app

If you're looking for a couple of drinks, some great music, and a bar that's steps from the beach and boardwalk, the Wonder Bar is perfect for you.

20 Most Romantic Towns In New Jersey According To You Gallery Credit: Lou Russo