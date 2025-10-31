Experts Name The Most Beloved Dive Bar In New Jersey

Experts Name The Most Beloved Dive Bar In New Jersey

Photo by Sérgio Alves Santos on Unsplash
Sometimes it's fun to spend some time at a great local dive bar, and the experts have revealed the best dive bar in New Jersey.

The Most Beloved Dive Bar In New Jersey

New Jersey has some awesome bars, dotted all over the Garden State. Some of the most famous are at the Jersey Shore.
But, where is the best dive bar in the Garden State? Enter the experts at Finance Buzz with the data that leads to the answer.
Photo by Stanislav Ivanitskiy on Unsplash
loading...
There is a special charm about a great dive bar, and the ones in New Jersey have captured that charm more than any other state.

Where Is New Jersey's Best Dive Bar?

My first instinct is that we would find the experts' choice for New Jersey's best dive bar in Northern New Jersey. I'm not sure why, it's just a gut feeling. That gut feeling was completely wrong.
The bar chosen as the best dive bar in New Jersey is a legendary one that calls the Jersey Shore home. And it is a beloved one by Shore residents.
Photo by Nana Fuzimi on Unsplash
loading...
We send a big congratulations to the famous Wonder Bar in Asbury Park for being the top bar in this category for New Jersey.

Where Is The Wonder Bar In New Jersey?

The Wonder Bar, on 5th and Ocean Avenues in Asbury Park, is legendary for its live music and its painted tribute to Tilly. This bar is a true Jersey Shore staple.
New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app
If you're looking for a couple of drinks, some great music, and a bar that's steps from the beach and boardwalk, the Wonder Bar is perfect for you.

20 Most Romantic Towns In New Jersey According To You

Gallery Credit: Lou Russo

New Jersey's Top 10 Beach Towns

Gallery Credit: Lou Russo

Filed Under: New Jersey
Categories: Trending

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM