Popular Discount Retailer Expands With New Stores Nationwide Including New Jersey

With so many stores closing lately, it's nice to hear about a retailer expanding across the country, including here in New Jersey.

Especially a store that offers big discounts.

These days, with prices so high everywhere, we're all on the lookout for great deals, and this store certainly delivers with affordable items.

As the weather warms up, this is the perfect place to shop for a fresh spring wardrobe.

It also offers a great selection of items if you're looking to spruce up your home.

With name-brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 60% off department stores, you're sure to find something to take home.

Ross Opens 19 New Stores Nationwide

Ross Stores opened 19 new locations in 14 states this month, including one in New Jersey.

It's all part of the plan to open 80 new Ross Stores nationwide this year alone.

"We expanded our presence in the newer markets of Connecticut, Minnesota, New Jersey, and New York," Richard Lietz, EVP of property development, said in a statement.

The full list of new locations includes California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin.

The new Ross location in New Jersey is 1515 Route 22 in Watchung, inside the Watchung Square Mall, but hopefully, more locations will start popping up throughout the state soon.

We'll have to wait and see.

