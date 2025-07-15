When planning your summer vacation, you likely spent hours scrolling through reviews, trying to find the perfect hotel, right?

That's always the first thing I do!

After all, no one wants to check in only to discover mold and hair in the bathroom or bedbugs hiding in the mattress.

A clean room is a top priority, but even if your hotel has nice photos online and 5-star reviews, there may be hidden areas that are not as pristine.

In fact, some of the dirtiest items in your hotel room don't show up in reviews.

There's one hotel room object that stands out as the absolute worst offender when it comes to germs.

Any guesses?

Photo by Vojtech Bruzek on Unsplash

The Dirtiest Parts Of A Hotel Room

Before we get to the most disgusting item in a hotel room, there are a few other items that are crawling with germs, too!

According to the popular travel website Travel + Leisure, high-touch surfaces contain the most contamination, including phones, remotes, light switches, and carpets.

No surprise there, but there's one item that hardly ever gets washed - and it's probably not something you've ever thought about.

Photo by CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash

Hotel Room Items You Should Never Use

Decorative throw pillows and the runner at the end of the bed are considered the grossest because they hardly ever get washed.

Make sure to toss those aside!

Photo by Dan Farrell on Unsplash

Ceiling fans, curtain rods, and shower heads are often overlooked as well, so just be aware as you head out on your summer travels and remember to pack some wipes!

