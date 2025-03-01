If you're like me and get grossed out quickly, you know staying at a hotel can be challenging.

I'm a bit of a germaphobe. Ok, I am a big germaphobe, and I can think of few places more triggering than a hotel room.

It's a shame because staying at most hotels should be an enjoyable experience. And I'm sure most of the "germiness" is all in my head.

See if this sounds familiar.

One of the first things I do when I get to a hotel room is remove the comforter. How often do they wash those things?

Next, I'll clean the remote. Studies show that remotes are the dirtiest items in hotel rooms.

I'll also inspect the bathroom. Carefully.

Oh, in case you were wondering, I don't walk anywhere in my bare feet. Well, except for the shower.

I know I'm over the top, but it turns out that many hotel rooms can be nasty.

Readers Digest says some of the dirtiest items in hotel rooms include the coffee maker, bathroom counter, phone, desk, ice bucket, and sofas.

The Travel recently identified the 20 dirtiest hotels in America. The hotel chain that ranked number one has 177 locations in the tri-state and incredibly gross reviews like this.

The room smelled terrible, particularly around the air conditioner, which gave off an odor that can only be described as if someone had urinated in it. The smell permeated the entire room, making it difficult to breathe.

I woke with flea stings; towels were dirty, and one of them was blood stains.

Rooms smell terrible. I would never book at this hotel again. it flet like sleeping on the streets on the side walk the entire night. For a while I flet like I was living in a dumpyard. Avoid this place!!!!

Hilton operates Hampton Hotels and has been named the dirtiest hotel in America by The Travel. Here's what they said.

This chain is the lesser evil of all the other hellish hotels. But they always seem to have sticky situations from the walls to the carpets. Don't even dare touch the liquid (we don't know what it is).