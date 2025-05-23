Don&#8217;t Miss Out! It&#8217;s The Final Season Of This New Jersey Dinosaur Theme Park

Don’t Miss Out! It’s The Final Season Of This New Jersey Dinosaur Theme Park

Get ready for an "adventure of a lifetime," featuring 30 life-size dinosaurs, but you better hurry, the final season is here, so this is your last chance to see them before they disappear for good!

The dinosaur park reopens this Saturday, but according to its Instagram, it's the final season.

The family-fun attraction in Bergen County takes you on a little adventure back in time to when dinosaurs roamed the earth.

It features live shows, games, and other activities the entire family will enjoy.

Read More: New Jersey BBQ Spot Named Among The Best In America Is A Must-Visit This Spring And Summer

Field Station: Dinosaurs is Closing After the Season

The theme park took a big hit during the pandemic and never fully recovered, according to NJ.com.

Field Station’s executive producer, Guy Gsell, says, “It’s time to look at all the options, and post-COVID it’s better not to renew the lease.”

What will happen to all the dinosaurs?

Field Station has another theme park located in Kansas, and some of the dinosaurs could end up there, according to the article. 

NJ.com reports, "To mark the final season, the park is offering discount admissions and a roster of special events."

Field Station: Dinosaurs is located at 3 Overpack Pack Driveway, Leonia.

The Henry Hoebel Area of Overpeck County Park on Fort Lee Road.

It's OPEN on Memorial Day, 10 am to 6 pm.

For more information on tickets, click here.

