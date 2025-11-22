Dining Predictions For 2026

How many times do you dine out a month?

As many of us look for ways to cut back and stretch our paychecks further, dining out is often one of the first things to go.

I'm definitely paying more attention to how and where I spend my money these days, especially with the holidays now in full swing.

OpenTable's 2026 Dining Trends Report is out, offering insight into how people approached dining in 2025 and what we can expect in the year ahead.

With money being tight, 61% of people say going out to dinner next year will feel more like a special occasion rather than an everyday occurrence.

Dining Trends Ahead Of The 2026 Season

Even with many people being more money-conscious, according to the popular restaurant reservation service, there's been an increase in dining out, up 8% year-over-year, and they expect that trend to continue in 2026, with people set to dine out 10 times a month.

Another key takeaway is that 55% of Americans say they’ll spend even more on dining out at restaurants in 2026.

What I thought was pretty interesting was how long we're willing to wait for a table.

39 minutes, according to the report.

How long are you willing to wait for a table? If you decide not to wait, luckily, we have so many amazing restaurants to choose from in New Jersey.

You can read the full report here.

