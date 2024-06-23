America’s ‘Only Construction Theme And Water Park’ Is In New Jersey
Operate real construction equipment and machinery, keep cool at the water park, and have lots of fun!
Beat the heat this weekend at "the only construction theme and water park in all of America" and you can find it right here in New Jersey.
This is such a cool and unique place!
It's definitely worth the trip, especially if you have little ones who love trucks, emergency vehicles, cranes, excavators with a hook, rollers, and off-road vehicles.
It's like being on a REAL construction site!
But, as the temperatures continue to rise, getting close to nearly 100 degrees this weekend, the main attraction is sure to be The Water Main.
It's a construction-themed water park where you'll find pools, slides, a huge wave pool, crossing activity pools, and a lot more.
Diggerland in West Berlin
It's located at 100 Pinedge Drive in West Berlin.
It's fun for the entire family!
There are more than 40 attractions so you're sure to find something the kids will absolutely LOVE.
Also, the "Lumberjack Claw." You operate a joystick to move the claw.
