Operate real construction equipment and machinery, keep cool at the water park, and have lots of fun!

Beat the heat this weekend at "the only construction theme and water park in all of America" and you can find it right here in New Jersey.

This is such a cool and unique place!

It's definitely worth the trip, especially if you have little ones who love trucks, emergency vehicles, cranes, excavators with a hook, rollers, and off-road vehicles.

It's like being on a REAL construction site!

But, as the temperatures continue to rise, getting close to nearly 100 degrees this weekend, the main attraction is sure to be The Water Main.

It's a construction-themed water park where you'll find pools, slides, a huge wave pool, crossing activity pools, and a lot more.

Diggerland in West Berlin

It's located at 100 Pinedge Drive in West Berlin.

It's fun for the entire family!

Assistant Park Manager Jack Giordano says, "Parents and grandparents have just as much fun as the kids do." And that is so true! I used to take my kids here all the time when they were younger and they loved it and I did too! Giordano says, "The main mission is to provide families with a unique and memorable experience."

There are more than 40 attractions so you're sure to find something the kids will absolutely LOVE.

Some of the new attractions include the "Hook and Ladder Station" where you can "touch and climb aboard several awesome emergency vehicles on display."

Also, the "Lumberjack Claw." You operate a joystick to move the claw.

The Water Main will be a popular place this weekend! Stay cool in this heat and enjoy!