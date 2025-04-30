One Of The Most Unique Theme Parks In America Open In New Jersey For Summer 2025
If you're looking for something fun to do with the entire family this summer, this is a great place to go, and it's fun for all ages!
The kids will love it, you'll love it, and the grandparents will love it too!
It's the only construction theme park and water park in the U.S., and it's right here in New Jersey.
It's like being on a construction site where you get to operate real machinery!
The theme park is open on weekends for now, and the water park is reopening May 17th!
June 7th is when the summer season really kicks off, with the theme park open every day from 12 pm - 6 pm and the water park open every day from 10 am - 6 pm.
Diggerland Opening for Summer 2025
"Drive, Ride, Soak, Slide"
Some of the rides and attractions include:
1. The Digger River and Vortex
Cool off in the water and let the current pull you as you get sprayed and soak in the fun.
2. Jackhamer Bay
Enjoy mini-slides and spray jackhammers.
3. Aqua Shot
Play water basketball with the family in the pool.
4. Sky Shuttle
The telehandler takes you straight up into the air, where you get a view of the entire park.
5. Dig-a-Round
A merry-go-round excavator.
Those are just some of the many rides open for summer 2025!
Diggerland is Located in Berlin, New Jersey
Located about 20 miles from Philadelphia in West Berlin, New Jersey, it's so easy to get there from anywhere in the state!
Check out their website to purchase your tickets for the upcoming season and for more information.
