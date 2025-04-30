If you're looking for something fun to do with the entire family this summer, this is a great place to go, and it's fun for all ages!

The kids will love it, you'll love it, and the grandparents will love it too!

It's the only construction theme park and water park in the U.S., and it's right here in New Jersey.

Get our free mobile app

Read More: Exciting News! Legendary Ice Cream Shop Opening 3rd Location In New Jersey

It's like being on a construction site where you get to operate real machinery!

The theme park is open on weekends for now, and the water park is reopening May 17th!

June 7th is when the summer season really kicks off, with the theme park open every day from 12 pm - 6 pm and the water park open every day from 10 am - 6 pm.

CANVA CANVA loading...

Diggerland Opening for Summer 2025

"Drive, Ride, Soak, Slide"

Some of the rides and attractions include:

1. The Digger River and Vortex

Cool off in the water and let the current pull you as you get sprayed and soak in the fun.

2. Jackhamer Bay

Enjoy mini-slides and spray jackhammers.

3. Aqua Shot

Play water basketball with the family in the pool.

Diggerland USA Google Maps loading...

4. Sky Shuttle

The telehandler takes you straight up into the air, where you get a view of the entire park.

5. Dig-a-Round

A merry-go-round excavator.

Those are just some of the many rides open for summer 2025!

Diggerland USA Google Maps loading...

Diggerland is Located in Berlin, New Jersey

Located about 20 miles from Philadelphia in West Berlin, New Jersey, it's so easy to get there from anywhere in the state!

Check out their website to purchase your tickets for the upcoming season and for more information.

Bring on Summer! What's Hot at Wildwood's Awesome Water Parks Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis