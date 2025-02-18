Do You Know How To Pronounce New Jersey’s ‘Most Difficult-To-Pronounce’ Town?

It's time to put yourself to the test!

There's a town in New Jersey so difficult to pronounce that most people get it wrong, but I'm curious - do you know the correct way to say it?

Reader's Digest found the trickiest towns to pronounce in America, and while many towns can pose a big challenge, one stands out as the most difficult.

Before we get to New Jersey, let's see how well you know our neighboring states.

These are the most difficult towns to pronounce in New York, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.

- The hardest town to pronounce in New York is...

Schenectady

"Schenectady is pronounced Skin-ECK-tah-DEE."

- The hardest town to pronounce in Pennsylvania is...

Shickshinny

"While Shickshinny may not be the hardest Pennsylvania place-name to pronounce, Shickshinny sure does make for a fun tongue twister."

- The hardest town to pronounce in Delaware is...

Newark

"Most people are familiar with the city of Newark, New Jersey, which is pronounced NEW-irk with a slight emphasis on the first syllable (locals often end up turning the two syllables into one: Nirk). But not in Delaware. In Delaware, it’s pronounced New-ARK."

New Jersey's 'Most Difficult-To-Pronounce' Town?

Do you know how to pronounce Greenwich Township?

"New Jersey, being the Garden State, insists on pronouncing it as “GREEN-which.” And it’s not like there’s just one there in either. New Jersey has THREE towns that are known as “GREEN-which.” One is in Cumberland County, one in Gloucester (pronounced “GLAW-ster”) County, and one in Warren County. And if you ask them whether they care that New Yorkers have a “GREN-itch” Village, and that there’s a “GREN-itch, Connecticut,” you know what they’re gonna say? Fuggedaboudit."

Did you get it right?!

Now how about these towns?

