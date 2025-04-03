This New Jersey Spot Is Named One Of The Most Delicious Sandwich Shops In America

There's a place at the Jersey Shore that was recently named one of the best sandwich shops in America.

This is Jersey! We all know there are so many delicious places one could choose from, but this is considered the best.

Get our free mobile app

Chowhound ranked the best sandwiches in the United States and found the top-rated sandwich shops in each state.

Here in New Jersey, you'll find it in Atlantic County!

Read More: Popular Steakhouse Opening New Location In New Jersey

CANVA CANVA loading...

The Best Sandwich Shop In New Jersey

Earnest and Son Meat Market in Brigantine is the big winner.

If you're looking for "mouthwatering" meats, this is the place to go.

It's an "old-fashioned butcher shop" and was even featured on the Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" with Guy Fieri.

Pick up a New York strip steak, prime rib filets, ground beef, or some chicken cutlets for dinner tonight, or stop by for a roast beef, ham, or tuna sub (just to name a few) on a hard or soft roll for lunch today!

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Here's what Chowhound said about New Jersey's top pick, Earnest and Son Meat Market, in Brigantine:

It was tough to pin down the perfect sub (or hoagie) in the Garden State. There are many tasty subs in New Jersey, and if you asked us 20 years ago, it would have been Jersey Mike's. But since the chain has catapulted into nationwide success, a new local favorite has emerged. The tantalizing subs at the unpretentious deli, Ernest & Son, have even been approved by Guy Fieri, and we'll bet our money that the establishment won't remain a hidden gem for long.

Earnest and Son Meat Market is located at 3305 W Brigantine Avenue in Brigantine.

It's open 7 days a week from 9 am to 4 pm.

The best subs in New Jersey according to New Jersey 101.5 listeners Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy