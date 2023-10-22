If you are celebrating any fall event with friends or gearing up for Thanksgiving festivities, odds are you are grabbing a world-renowned pie from the legendary Delicious Orchards, a Jersey Shore business that is rich in history.

I'll start by admitting that I am, and always have been, one of the biggest fans of Delicious Orchards and have even been a spokesperson for them. And I am so proud to say that every word I've ever gushed about them has been 100% the truth. They are the best. Period. End of sentence.

And this time of year is when Delicious Orchards shines the brightest. Their pies are legendary for a reason. They are simply the best.

And it all started from humble beginnings in the quaint and beautiful town of Colts Neck way back in 1911.

It was back in 1959 when a man named Carroll Barclay carted wagonloads of apples to the street and created a makeshift stand. When the stand became popular, a 1200-square-foot stand was built, and the legend of Delicious Orchards had begun.

It was throughout the 1970s that Deelicious Orchards expanded into carrying a full line of grocery and candy, plus an amazing array of fresh produce, along with cheeses, teas, and so much more.

Today, Delicious Orchards is known around the globe for its amazing pies and incredible specialty items, in addition to a full line of items, all while maintaining the hometown charm that they have always been famous for.

So, the next time you're biting into a fresh, amazing Delicious Orchards pie, think of all the history that went into every single bite.

