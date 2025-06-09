Experts have revealed the deadliest animals in America, and you can find almost all of them in New Jersey, including pet lovers.

The Most Dangerous Animals In New Jersey

When you think of animals in America that cause the most deaths, you might be thinking of exotic desert animals, but that's not the case.

And if you think this is a trick question and the top 5 are going to be insects, think again. Not one insect made the top 5.

Photo by Christian Wiediger on Unsplash Photo by Christian Wiediger on Unsplash loading...

The list was compiled by Animals Around the Globe, and you will undoubtedly be surprised at how many on the list you could encounter on any normal day in New Jersey.

The Deadliest Animals In America

Two of the top 5 deadliest animals in the country we don't have to deal with are the Africanized Honey Bee, which hasn't made its way to the Garden State yet, and the Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake.

Read More: The Best Zoo In New Jersey And One Of America's Best

The list was ranked based on the number of deaths caused by these animals. The Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake ranked #5, and the Africanized Honey Bee was #3.

Photo by Siska Vrijburg on Unsplash Photo by Siska Vrijburg on Unsplash loading...

Three of the top 5 are animals we need to worry about in the Garden State, and here they are.

Animals That Cause The Most Deaths That Can Be Found In New Jersey

At #4 on the list is the cow, Bull, and cow attacks are responsible for more deaths in the US than sharks and bears combined.

Get our free mobile app

Holding the #2 spot on the list is the domestic dog. Annually, there are between 30 and 50 deaths attributed to dog attacks.

Photo by Robert Gramner on Unsplash Photo by Robert Gramner on Unsplash loading...

And the animal responsible for more deaths annually than any other will surprise you. Here are some hints. They are sweet, mostly gentle, and Disney loves them.

If you haven't guessed yet, they are deer, specifically White-tailed Deer, and the number of vehicle accidents they cause, especially during mating season, is the main concern.

So, we now have at least three more things to worry about in New Jersey.

10 Exotic Animals That Are Legal To Own In New Jersey Who woulda thought? Gallery Credit: Nicole Murray