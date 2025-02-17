5 Times David Portnoy Reviewed Pizza In New Jersey

The amazing David Portnoy often visits New Jersey, and here are 5 times he reviewed pizza in the Garden State.

It all starts with the familiar phrase "One bite, everybody knows the rules", and then one of the most respected pizza reviewers in the world gives his rating for the pizza in front of him.

Some Of David Portnoy's Pizza Reviews

We are sure that over the years, David Portnoy's ratings have turned the tide for many pizza joints all over the world.

We know Portnoy, from Barstool Sports and One Bite, has been to the Garden State many times, but this time around, we focused on 10 times he came to New Jersey for pizza reviews.

Scroll to see if any of the New Jersey pizza places you love got some love from David Portnoy. Remember, some of his language in the videos might not be "office friendly".

5 Times David Portnoy Reviewed New Jersey Pizza

Nino's Pizza, Harrison - David visited Nino's Pizza in Harrison. He said it was a solid football pizza even though it was a little soupy and gave it a 7.4.

Next, David Went To Surf City

Surf City Pizza, Surf City - David thought the pizza tasted exactly as expected, a boardwalk, beach pizza and he gave it a 6.2.

Portnoy Visited A Legendary Pizzeria In Monmouth County

Pete & Elda's/Carmen's - In New Jersey it doesn't get more legendary than Pete & Elda's. David loved that it wasn't greasy and was light and gave it a whopping 8.1.

David Portnoy Visited Sea Bright

Gigi's Pizza, Sea Bright - The famous Pizza reviewer once made a stop in Sea Bright to try Gigi's. He said it wasn't beach pizza and classified it as football pizza. He gave it a 7.4.

David Portnoy Made A Stop In Princeton

Conte's Pizza, Princeton - David was told to visit by a lot of people, including some famous ones, and he thought it was well worth the trip, giving it an 8.9.

