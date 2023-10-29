Here Is The Animal Most Likely To Kill You In New Jersey

We wake up each morning here in the Garden State, and there is no doubt each day brings its list of challenges. But we all think we are going to survive the day.

Parkway, 195, Brielle, Point Pleasant TSM loading...

New Jersey days are tough. We expect to get knocked around tossed aside stuck in traffic and pretty much, taken advantage of in ways we think of, and even some ways that have never crossed our minds.

Now we have a brand new concern to add to our list of things that might ruin our day in the Garden State. Namely, the animal that might kill us during the course of the day, according to Ranker.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

We take our lives into our hands every time we hit a New Jersey roadway or every time we try to change a lane, but wildlife is a little different.

We don't live near mountain lions or elephants or even alligators in the Garden State, so which animal poses us the greatest risk?

Photo by Alessandro Sacchi on Unsplash Photo by Alessandro Sacchi on Unsplash loading...

If your first guess is a bear, you made a popular, but incorrect guess. The experts say it's probably not going to be the bear that gets you.

If it was Hawaii, it would be a shark, in Arizona, it might be a venomous snake, but in New Jersey, the culprit would more than likely surprise you.

Photo by Jonnelle Yankovich on Unsplash Photo by Jonnelle Yankovich on Unsplash loading...

You can eliminate answers like rabid raccoons, infested mice, and bugs as well. They are not the most likely source of your demise.

The experts say it's going to be a New Jersey coyote that gets you. In recent years, their numbers have exploded in the Garden State, and some estimates say they reach the thousands.

Photo by Mario Losereit on Unsplash Photo by Mario Losereit on Unsplash loading...

The article does say the state doesn't have sufficient info to work with on this topic, but the numbers are growing, and we should all be a little extra careful here in the Garden State.

And for the record, if you think your corner of New Jersey is immune, the New Jersey Division of Environmental Protection says there have been coyote encounters reported in every county of the state.

Exotic Animals You Can Own In New Jersey Who woulda thought? Gallery Credit: Nicole Murray

Insect Restaurants Are Coming Experts say we could cure world hunger and save the planet by eating bugs and chefs are making them look awfully tasty. Gallery Credit: Shannon Holly