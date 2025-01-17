Customers Name Their Choice For New Jersey’s Best Hotel

Travelers to the Garden State have made their choice for the best hotel in New Jersey. Let's see if you agree.

New Jersey is one of the great summer travel destinations in America. The Jersey Shore is a tourist hot spot.

The Best Hotel In New Jersey According To Customers

So, if you want to know which of the many amazing hotels in New Jersey is the best, you'd want to hear from the travelers who know them best.

Customers have used their travel experience to name the best hotel in the Garden State, and the results are in.

The very well-respected folks at Reader's Digest have published a list of the best hotel in each state, according to customers, and the one that made the list might surprise you, unless you've stayed there, of course.

Where New Jersey's Best Hotel Is Might Surprise You

If you're thinking Seaside Heights or Spring Lake, you're going to have to let your mind travel much further south to find New Jersey's best hotel according to customers.

According to the report, you will find it nestled away in the beautiful Jersey Shore beach town of Avalon.

Have you ever been to ICONA? It is one of the most amazing luxury hotels in New Jersey, and customers say it's the best in the state.

ICONA Avalon is one of the most amazing waterfront hotels you will ever experience. It's a Garden State experience you can't miss, especially if you love the Jersey Shore.

