This Is New Jersey’s Cult Favorite Restaurant

We all have our favorite restaurant. The one we tend to go to more than the others.

The one where you don't even have to look over the menu because you know exactly what you're going to order.

Everything is delicious, but you have your go-to favorite meal.

You probably have a favorite table you sit at and you know pretty much everyone who works there.

LoveFood came out with a list of the best cult favorite restaurants in every state and DC. Their selections are based on user reviews, awards, accolades, and first-hand experience.

This very popular New Jersey restaurant is not only considered the best diner but it's also considered a cult favorite.

First, it's important to understand what makes a restaurant a cult favorite.

The article describes these restaurants as places with fiercely loyal followings. That could be from all the awards they've won or simply word of mouth, but everyone in the area knows about that restaurant.

New Jersey's Cult Favorite Restaurant

The big winner is Tops Diner in East Newark!



"If you’re in New Jersey, this is simply the diner to visit. Established in 1942 and operated by its current owners since 1972, Tops Diner receives rave reviews and constant declarations of loyalty. You can expect to wait during peak times, but given the general opinion that the place is unmatched for food, service, atmosphere, and attention to detail, we’d say that wait is well worth it."

