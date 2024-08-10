This fact came as a surprise to me. It's really important to store this nugget away.

It turns out that having a keen sense of smell may save your life.

There are specific odors in your home that should sound the alarm.

This will sound random, but if you smell cucumbers in your house and there aren't any salads nearby, you could be in big trouble.

In particular, if you smell cucumbers in your garage or attic, beware

Fun fact: highly venomous snakes like rattlesnakes and copperheads smell like this vegetable. Well, it's not so fun if you come across one.

The odor comes from their glands.

When the snake feels danger, it releases the cucumber-like smell as a defense.

Also, their dens smell like cucumbers, so you need to call a professional if you smell them.

Remember, these are incredibly poisonous snakes and rapid strikers you can’t dodge.

If there is a den and a nest, there can be babies.

While we're on the subject of home smells that should alarm you, if you smell burning rubber in your house, you need to pay attention.

The most likely culprit is a malfunctioning appliance, which is why you want to be home when it is running; otherwise, a fire could start.

If the burning smell comes from a wall switch or outlet, switch off the circuit breaker and call an electrician immediately.

You could have a dangerous natural gas leak if you smell rotten eggs.

A couple of years ago, I was walking out of my kitchen when my bag strap somehow turned on my gas stove. How? I have no idea.

When I got home, I smelled rotten eggs and thought the food had spoiled. When I got to the kitchen and realized it was the stove, I turned it off, opened all the windows, and got out.

This one is not for the squeamish. If you smell ammonia even though you are not using it, it's likely a dead animal inside your walls.

You could drill into your walls to remove it or wait for it to decay and go away, which takes three to four weeks. I'll take the former.

