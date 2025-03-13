Alert! Credit Card Skimming Devices Found In Two New Jersey Counties

If you've ever had your account hacked or your personal information compromised, you understand the hassle of trying to resolve the issue.

I've had it happen before, and it's a big headache.

If you're someone who uses your credit card often, it's important to be aware of these recent reports about credit card skimming devices found in two New Jersey counties.

You may want to check your bank accounts just to be safe, especially if you were at either of these locations recently.

The Courier Post reports:

Skimmers use a hidden malicious code scanner that's able to read and process the payment for the credit or debit card in use while also storing the information of the card as well. Once the scammers receive the information, they can use your credit card and debit card information to make purchases.

Credit Card Skimming Devices Found In Two New Jersey Counties

The first device was discovered in Ocean County at an ATM inside Wawa, located at 379 Dover Road in South Toms River, according to a police Facebook post.

Police say the device was recovered, and they're investigating the situation.

Another skimmer was found at a supermarket in Camden County, New Jersey.

The Pennsauken Police Department says the device was discovered at Save-A-Lot, located at 3949 Federal Street in Pennsauken.

It's important to be extra careful when using your credit card.

Check for any signs that the machine may be bulkier than usual or appear loose, as both could indicate a skimming device is present.

