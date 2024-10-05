Craving the Best Steak in New Jersey? Here’s Where to Find It

If you’re craving a mouthwatering steak, you’re in luck! You don't have to drive very far.

You can find the best steak in New Jersey right in Ocean County.

Best of NJ put together a list of the best steakhouses in New Jersey.

So where's the best steakhouse at the Jersey Shore?

"This lively tavern offers a raw bar, seafood, and of course, a selection of wood-fired steaks."

The Best Steak at the Jersey Shore, According to Best of NJ?

Old Causeway Steak and Oyster House is the big winner.

It's located at 1201 East Bay Avenue in Manahawkin.

What are you in the mood for? Filet Mignon, NY Strip, Rib Eye, or Flat Iron Steak?

They’ve got it all, plus fantastic signature dishes too.

"King's Oscar" is a grilled 8oz filet mignon served over asparagus & topped with king crab meat & béarnaise sauce.

Old Causeway Steak and Oyster House also has live music which is always a lot of fun.

You can check out the menu, here.

And if you’re up for exploring, there are plenty of other amazing steakhouses throughout New Jersey.

Be sure to see if your favorite made the list!

