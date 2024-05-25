Celebrating 70 Years: Your Ticket To Summer Fun In New Jersey

Get ready for the 2024 season!

It's the longest-running professional weekly rodeo in the country and you can find it right here in New Jersey.

Yes!

Get our free mobile app

Just head south on the Turnpike and keep driving. Don't stop until you get all the way to Exit 1 off the Turnpike or Exit 4 off Route 295.

A rodeo in New Jersey. How cool is that? It's definitely worth the trip.

Cowtown Rodeo is Celebrating its 70th Consecutive Year

I remember going when I was little with my parents, returning with my kids a few years ago and we had the best time.

It was such a fun and exciting experience.

We went early and walked around the flea market. There's lots of food and drinks and you can tailgate in the parking lot too. And parking is FREE.

There are no bad seats! You're right there close to all the action.

Cowtown Rodeo is located in Pilesgrove, Salem County.

If you're looking for something fun to do in New Jersey this weekend, Cowtown Rodeo is kicking off the 2024 opening season this Saturday, May 25th at 7:30 pm.

Gates open at 6 pm. Tickets are available now online.

It features 7 events: Bull Riding, Steer Wrestling, Bareback Riding, Saddle Bronc, Riding Barrel, Racing Tie Down, Roping Team Roping.

You can check out their calendar for a full list of summer events.

Put Cowtown Rodeo on your list of fun things to do this summer.

A little slice of Jersey (and U.S.) history: A look at Cowtown Rodeo Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy