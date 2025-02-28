Major Change At Costco In New Jersey Has Members Thrilled
I'm a huge Costco fan!
One of my go-to items every time I'm there is the popular rotisserie chicken.
You can't beat the price, and it's always delicious.
What's your favorite item?
Recently, I came across a Finance Buzz article about potential improvements Costco could make to enhance the shopping experience for its members.
Nothing about the rotisserie chicken, but some of the suggestions included a more functional app and website, better produce offerings, and a stop to moving items around the store, apparently causing shoppers to go on a scavenger hunt looking for things.
While I don't personally share any of those concerns, there's one upgrade Costco is making that didn't make the list, and it's something that's making members, including myself, very happy!
Here are just some of the many comments Costco members made online after hearing about the change.
"This is awesome! Thanks, Costco!!!"
"Super exciting!!"
"This is very convenient for customers."
Costco members are happy to hear that gas station hours have been extended, giving people more time to fill up!
And when you're done getting gas, make sure to stop in and get a strawberry-banana smoothie.
It was recently added to the food court menu, and it certainly sounds delicious.
Extended Gas Station Hours At Costco
Here are the new hours...
* Monday - Friday: 6 am to 10 pm
* Saturday: 6 am to 8:30 pm
* Sunday: 6 am to 7:30 pm
