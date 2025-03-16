New Jersey Costco Members Are Happy To Hear What’s Back On The Food Court Menu

You can't beat the Costco food court!

Where else can you get a hotdog and soda combo for only $1.50?

It's an absolute steal!

And how about the strawberry-banana smoothie?

Delicious!

Costco recently announced that it's switching from Pepsi to Coca-Cola, and now a fan-favorite food court item is returning to the menu after being gone for several years.

New Jersey Costco members are extremely excited, but it's important to note there's been a bit of a change.

Photo by Marcus Reubenstein on Unsplash Photo by Marcus Reubenstein on Unsplash loading...

Costco Members Are Happy To Hear What's Back On The Food Court Menu

Costco is bringing back a very popular sandwich that's been gone for 5 years!

It hits menus in New Jersey this Sunday, March 16th, and Costco members are looking forward to the big return.

Photo by Marques Thomas on Unsplash Photo by Marques Thomas on Unsplash loading...

The hot turkey and provolone sandwich is back, but it's a little different this time around.

The new sandwich is still panini-pressed and includes the original oven-roasted turkey, provolone cheese, red onions, and tomatoes, but the basil pesto sauce has been replaced with basil garlic mayonnaise, according to NJ.com.

Now for the big change you're probably not going to be happy about - THE PRICE!

Photo by gibblesmash asdf on Unsplash Photo by gibblesmash asdf on Unsplash loading...

The hot turkey and provolone sandwich will now cost you $6.99 instead of the previous amount of $3.99.

If you're heading to Costco this weekend, you can give it a try starting on Sunday.

