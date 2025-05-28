Huge Change At Costco Has New Jersey Members Extremely Happy
If you're planning on purchasing a big-ticket item at Costco, a new buying program is now in place that'll help make paying for it a little easier.
Whether it's a new outdoor patio set, a playset for the kids, a new washer and dryer, refrigerator, or a Smart TV, Costco members can opt for a buy now, pay later service on more expensive online purchases.
New Costco Payment Option Has New Jersey Members Extremely Happy
According to Fox Business, Costco members can "pay over time" for items between $500 and $17,500.
It's all part of Affirm's buy now, pay later service that makes it easier to pay in smaller installments, but there's one twist.
It's only available for purchases $500 or more on Costco's website, not in store, so you can't use this new payment option at the physical warehouses across New Jersey .
Affirm Will Break Up Large Purchases Into Smaller Payments
According to Costco's website, this is how it works:
- You add $500 or more of eligible products to your cart.
- Select Affirm as your payment method at checkout.
- Enter a few pieces of information.
- Pick a payment plan: Pay in 3-36 monthly payments. Rates are between 10-36% APR.
There are Currently 21 Costco Locations in New Jersey
21 GOLDSBOROUGH DR
BAYONNE, NJ
465 ROUTE 70
BRICK, NJ
325 PROMENADE BLVD
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
650 GARDEN PARK BLVD
CHERRY HILL, NJ
20 BRIDEWELL PL
CLIFTON, NJ
156 SR-10 WEST
EAST HANOVER, NJ
205 VINEYARD RD
EDISON, NJ
2A WALTER E FORAN BLVD N
FLEMINGTON, NJ
80 S RIVER ST
HACKENSACK, NJ
2835 ROUTE 35 N
HAZLET, NJ
245 STAFFORD PARK BLVD
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
18 ROUTE 9 NORTH
MORGANVILLE, NJ
100 CENTERTON RD
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
100 GRAND AVENUE
NORTH BRUNSWICK, NJ
1290 US HIGHWAY 22E
NORTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
2361 STATE ROUTE 66
OCEAN, NJ
4100 QUAKERBRIDGE RD
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
2 TETERBORO LANDING DR
TETERBORO, NJ
1055 HUDSON ST
UNION, NJ
149 STATE ROUTE 23
WAYNE, NJ
315 STATE ROUTE 15 N
WHARTON, NJ
