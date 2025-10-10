A Surprising Shakeup In America’s Convenience Store Favorites

Wow, I really didn't see this one coming.

We LOVE Wawa here in New Jersey. It's like a staple of daily life. Whether it's grabbing a quick cup of coffee on the way to work, picking up a hoagie before heading to the beach, or just stopping in to grab a soft pretzel, Wawa's part of our everyday routine here in the Garden State.

In some areas of the state, it feels like there's a Wawa on just about every corner!

Well, not everyone across the country shares the same love for Wawa as we do here in New Jersey.

The beloved convenience store has been bumped from the top spot, with a new favorite emerging as the go-to choice in America.

Don't get me wrong, it still ranks high, coming in second, tied with Sheetz; however, the number one spot went to a place I've never even heard of before. Have you?!

Kwik Trip Has Been Named America’s Favorite Convenience Store



View this profile on Instagram Kwik Trip (@kwiktrip) • Instagram photos and videos

I've been to Sheetz several times, traveling in Pennsylvania, but Kwik Trip is a Midwestern Chain, which explains why I've never even heard of it before.

According to NJBIZ, it's the number one convenience store in the country.

If I'm ever traveling in Minnesota or Wisconsin, I'll have to stop by and see how it compares to Wawa.

