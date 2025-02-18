Exciting news for concert-goers!

Atlantic City's Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is hosting an incredible lineup of shows in 2025, including performances by Rod Stewart, Smokey Robinson, and Zac Brown Band.

Also, it's so cool to hear Kelly Clarkson is making a return to A.C. on May 9 and May 10 before her residency kicks off in Las Vegas.

Now that's gonna be a great show!

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 am.



So what other amazing artists are making stops at Atlantic City's Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in 2025?

Here's a list of headliners...

Concerts At Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City In 2025

Feb. 22, 8 pm – Rod Stewart – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Mar. 8, 8 pm – Smokey Robinson – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Mar. 8, 7 pm – R&B Promotions Presents Fight Night – Sound Waves

Mar. 22, 8 pm – Il Volo – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Mar. 28, 9 pm – Yacht Rock Revue – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Mar. 29, 8 pm – Sal Da Vinci and Arisa – Sound Waves

April 5, 7 pm – Peter Frampton – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

April 5, 8 pm – The Wallflowers – Sound Waves

April 11, 8 pm – My Big Gay Italian Casino Adventure – Sound Waves

April 12, 8 pm – My Big Gay Italian Casino Adventure – Sound Waves

April 12, 8 pm – Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

April 18, 8 pm – Melissa Etheridge and Joss Stone – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

April 19, 7 pm – Bongwalk Empire with Cypress Hill – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

April 25, 8 pm – Zac Brown Band – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

April 26, 8 pm – Zac Brown Band – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

May 3, 8 pm – Brit Floyd – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

May 9, 8 pm – Kelly Clarkson – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

May 10, 8 pm – Kelly Clarkson – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

May 17, 8 pm – Sunidhi Chauhan – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

June 13, 8 pm – Queens of the Stone Age – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

June 27, 8 pm – Incubus – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

July 11, 8 pm – Rick Springfield - I Want My 80s Tour – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

July 11, 8 pm – Chippendales – Sound Waves

July 12, 8 pm – Chippendales – Sound Waves

July 26, 8 pm – Chicago – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

July 27, 7 pm – Chicago – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Aug. 1, 8 pm – Toto + Men at Work + Christopher Cross – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Aug. 15, 8 pm – Train – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Sept. 13, 8 pm – I Love the 90s Tour with Vanilla Ice, Montell Jordan, Rob Base, Young MC – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Oct. 10, 8 pm – Foreigner - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Oct. 11, 8 pm – Foreigner – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

