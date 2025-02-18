List Of The Hottest Concerts At Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City In 2025
Exciting news for concert-goers!
Atlantic City's Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is hosting an incredible lineup of shows in 2025, including performances by Rod Stewart, Smokey Robinson, and Zac Brown Band.
Also, it's so cool to hear Kelly Clarkson is making a return to A.C. on May 9 and May 10 before her residency kicks off in Las Vegas.
Now that's gonna be a great show!
Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 am.
So what other amazing artists are making stops at Atlantic City's Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in 2025?
Here's a list of headliners...
Concerts At Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City In 2025
Feb. 22, 8 pm – Rod Stewart – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Mar. 8, 8 pm – Smokey Robinson – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Mar. 8, 7 pm – R&B Promotions Presents Fight Night – Sound Waves
Mar. 22, 8 pm – Il Volo – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Mar. 28, 9 pm – Yacht Rock Revue – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Mar. 29, 8 pm – Sal Da Vinci and Arisa – Sound Waves
April 5, 7 pm – Peter Frampton – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
April 5, 8 pm – The Wallflowers – Sound Waves
April 11, 8 pm – My Big Gay Italian Casino Adventure – Sound Waves
April 12, 8 pm – My Big Gay Italian Casino Adventure – Sound Waves
April 12, 8 pm – Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
April 18, 8 pm – Melissa Etheridge and Joss Stone – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
April 19, 7 pm – Bongwalk Empire with Cypress Hill – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
April 25, 8 pm – Zac Brown Band – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
April 26, 8 pm – Zac Brown Band – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
May 3, 8 pm – Brit Floyd – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
May 9, 8 pm – Kelly Clarkson – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
May 10, 8 pm – Kelly Clarkson – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
May 17, 8 pm – Sunidhi Chauhan – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
June 13, 8 pm – Queens of the Stone Age – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
June 27, 8 pm – Incubus – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
July 11, 8 pm – Rick Springfield - I Want My 80s Tour – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
July 11, 8 pm – Chippendales – Sound Waves
July 12, 8 pm – Chippendales – Sound Waves
July 26, 8 pm – Chicago – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
July 27, 7 pm – Chicago – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Aug. 1, 8 pm – Toto + Men at Work + Christopher Cross – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Aug. 15, 8 pm – Train – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Sept. 13, 8 pm – I Love the 90s Tour with Vanilla Ice, Montell Jordan, Rob Base, Young MC – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Oct. 10, 8 pm – Foreigner - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Oct. 11, 8 pm – Foreigner – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
