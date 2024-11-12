With the holidays right around the corner, it's the perfect time to start thinking about the perfect gifts for everyone on your list this year!

Getting all your shopping done early is ideal, but let's be honest...who’s that organized?

I know I’m not, but I sure wish I were.

If you're worried about all your packages and gifts being delivered on time you're not alone.

Many people share that same concern.

A recent survey conducted by BadCredit.org shows that more than half of respondents are worried about packages being delayed this holiday season.

So which states are the most worried?

States Most Concerned

10. Montana

9. Maine

8. Hawaii

7. South Dakota

6. Rhode Island

5. Delaware

4. North Dakota

3. Alaska

2. Vermont

1. Wyoming

The study shows nearly 3 in 4 respondents said they prefer to shop from online stores that guarantee same-day or next-day delivery.

Free shipping is nice too!

Or at least a more reasonable fee.

Sometimes the shipping can cost more than the actual item you're purchasing!

Some of the biggest pet peeves, according to the survey, when it comes to shipping include expensive shipping fees, delayed delivery, damaged packaging upon arrival, packages being delivered to the wrong address, and receiving the wrong item in the mail.

Turns out we're pretty happy here in New Jersey when it comes to delivery time.

We're not even in the top 25 of America's most impatient shoppers by state.

If you are a little concerned, it's always good to shop early so you don't have any problems this holiday season!

Of course, that's easier said than done, right?!

