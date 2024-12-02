New Jersey: Is Your Password One of the Most Common in the World? You Might Be Surprised

How many passwords do you have?

Sometimes it's hard to keep track of them all!

It seems like everything these days requires a password.

Get our free mobile app

We're constantly having to update them, and sometimes it seems easier to just create something quick and memorable rather than come up with something truly secure.

Especially when you have so many, it’s tempting to keep them similar across the board so you can actually remember them.

That's not the best approach, and coming up with a secure password is extremely important.

Maybe you even think you're being creative, only to find out your password is one of the most common in the world!

Read More: Exciting Opportunity: You Can Make Money Shopping At Your Local Costco In New Jersey

So what are the most common passwords in the world?

It's important to know so we can avoid picking one that everyone else uses and can be easily hacked.

NordPass conducted a study and found one password has taken the top spot 5 out of 6 years.

Here are the most common passwords in the world.

Photo by Volodymyr Kondriianenko on Unsplash Photo by Volodymyr Kondriianenko on Unsplash loading...

Most Common Passwords

#20 - dragon

#19 - 11111111

#18 - iloveyou

#17 - password1

#16 - abc123

#15 - qwerty

#14 - 000000

#13 - 123456

#12 - 1234567890

#11 - 1234567890

Photo by Yura Fresh on Unsplash Photo by Yura Fresh on Unsplash loading...

#10 - 123123

#9 - secret

#8 - 12345

#7- 111111

#6 - qwerty1

#5 - qwerty123

#4 - password

#3 - 12345678

#2 - 123456789

Photo by Jakub Żerdzicki on Unsplash Photo by Jakub Żerdzicki on Unsplash loading...

#1 - 123456

NordPass says you should create a password that's at least 20 characters long, even if it only requires an eight-character password, more is better.

They also say passwords should be a combination of upper and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols, such as "%," "!" and "@."

You should stay away from easily guessable information like names, birthdays, and common words.

Also, it's not a good idea to ever reuse passwords.

The 10 Most Commonly Used Passwords in New Jersey The ten most commonly used passwords in New Jersey, as determined by NordPass Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman