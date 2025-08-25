Another Classic New Jersey Diner is Gone.

It's been a community staple for several decades, recently closing its doors for good, leaving many locals saddened by the loss.

A note was placed on the window letting everyone know that the diner had been recently sold.

“The owners have sold the business and are looking forward to retirement. We appreciate all the years from our loyal customers and our staff for helping our business succeed all these years.”

It joins a list of other popular South Jersey diners that have closed over the years, including Vorhees Diner in 2024, Diamond Diner in Hainesport in 2024, and Red Lion Diner in South Hampton in 2023.

Collingswood Diner has closed.

Open since 1975 and located at White Horse Pike and Route 130 at 201 Crescent Avenue, Collingwood Diner closed earlier this month.

We certainly love our diners here in New Jersey, so when one closes, it hits home, especially when it's your favorite local diner!

Here are some of the reactions on Facebook.

"Oh wow!!! That’s so sad!"

"I legitimately was like tearing up when I realized it."

"Their breakfast was good and the staff was friendly."

That's how I felt when Olga's Diner shut down. After being closed for several years, it reopened with a new location in Marlton.

However, that doesn't seem to be the case with the Collingswood Diner. The building is expected to become a weed dispensary, according to the Courier Post; the former owner, Jimmy Papandreou, "told the Philadelphia Inquirer that the property will be redeveloped and will become a weed dispensary."

The good thing about New Jersey is that there are plenty of diners around to enjoy a delicious meal!

Check out some of New Jersey's favorites!

