From Montclair To Cape May: New Jersey’s Coffee Gems You Need to Try
Apparently, the very best coffee shop in the country is located all the way in Las Vegas, it's called Yaw Farm Coffee Roaster.
But let's be honest, there's no way we're traveling all the way to Nevada just for a great cup of coffee.
Especially since there are so many great coffee shops right here in the Garden State!!
How New Jersey Coffee Shops Rank Among America's Best
Fortunately, several coffee shops in New Jersey also made the list, according to new Yelp rankings.
In celebration of National Coffee Day on Monday, Yelp analyzed review volume, star ratings, and health scores from coffee shops across the country to come up with the Top 100.
Read More: Why New Jersey Is One Of the Best States For Coffee Lovers
The Best Coffee Shops in New Jersey, According to Yelp
Local Coffee, Montclair, New Jersey
Cafe Zio, Edison, New Jersey
Out There Coffee, Cape May, New Jersey
Roastd Coffee, Fort Lee, New Jersey
Below is a list of even more amazing coffee shops in New Jersey.
Find the one closest to where you live and stop by this weekend!
