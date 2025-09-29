Apparently, the very best coffee shop in the country is located all the way in Las Vegas, it's called Yaw Farm Coffee Roaster.

But let's be honest, there's no way we're traveling all the way to Nevada just for a great cup of coffee.

Especially since there are so many great coffee shops right here in the Garden State!!

Get our free mobile app

How New Jersey Coffee Shops Rank Among America's Best

Fortunately, several coffee shops in New Jersey also made the list, according to new Yelp rankings.

In celebration of National Coffee Day on Monday, Yelp analyzed review volume, star ratings, and health scores from coffee shops across the country to come up with the Top 100.

Read More: Why New Jersey Is One Of the Best States For Coffee Lovers

The Best Coffee Shops in New Jersey, According to Yelp

Local Coffee, Montclair, New Jersey



View this profile on Instagram Local Coffee Montclair (@localcoffeemontclair) • Instagram photos and videos

Cafe Zio, Edison, New Jersey

View this profile on Instagram #CAFEZIO & The Zio (@cafezio) • Instagram photos and videos

Out There Coffee, Cape May, New Jersey



View this profile on Instagram OutThereCoffee (@outtherecoffee) • Instagram photos and videos

Roastd Coffee, Fort Lee, New Jersey

Below is a list of even more amazing coffee shops in New Jersey.

Find the one closest to where you live and stop by this weekend!

Here’s 40 great NJ coffee spots to visit New Jerseyans have a strong crop of choices for a freshly roasted cup of coffee, around NJ. Here's a roundup of 40 spots to get caffeinated — some of them different locations for the same NJ-born brand. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)

Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson