Popular Drive-Through Only Coffee ‘Stand’ Opens In New Jersey

If you're in the mood for a good cup of coffee and don't want to leave your car, there are drive-through coffee shops all over New Jersey.

So what makes this place so different?

We can expect three things: “quality, speed, and fun."

That's what this coffee "stand" is known for, which sounds great to me!

I'm excited to give it a try!

Coffee Chain 7 Brew Opens in New Jersey

With 352 "stands" in 26 states, this will be its very first spot in New Jersey.

At 7 Brew, you can get coffee, smoothies, energy drinks, teas, shakes, and sparkling water infusions.

And it's drive-through only!

Get your coffee, and you're on your way.

The Courier Post reports:

Customers drive up and are greeted by a person with a tablet who takes their order. The 7 Brew buildings are done by modular construction, meaning they are prefabricated offsite and then transported to the location for final assembly.

7 Brew is located at 5200 Route 42 in the Turnersville area of Washington Township in the Ganttown Plaza, but hopefully, we'll start seeing "stands" pop up in other parts of New Jersey.

According to officials, hundreds of locations are expected nationwide by the end of 2025.

No word yet if any others are opening in New Jersey, but for now, we'll have to take the drive to Washington Township to give 7 Brew a try!

