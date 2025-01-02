Here’s How To Recycle Your Christmas Tree In Monmouth And Ocean Counties

The cleanup process with a fake Christmas tree is definitely much easier.

Back in the box and up in the attic it goes.

Nice and quick!

Way less hassle compared to having a real tree.

It's a tradition for my family.

Every year, the day after Thanksgiving we head to a different tree farm in New Jersey to cut down our tree and now that the holidays are over and it's almost time to get rid of it, recycling is a great option.

There are several places in the area for you to bring your tree instead of just putting it in the trash.

If you live in Monmouth and Ocean Counties here are some ways you can recycle your Christmas tree, according to the Asbury Park Press.

How To Recycle Your Christmas Tree In Monmouth And Ocean Counties Monmouth County Reclamation Center This is the main location for Christmas tree recycling in Monmouth County, according to the article. You can check their website or reach out to them directly for drop-off hours and if there are any fees.

Ocean County Parks and Recreation

They usually collect and recycle Christmas trees at county parks this month.

Visit their website for locations, dates, and drop-off hours.

Ocean County Recycling Centers

Northern and Southern Recycling Centers accept Christmas trees all year. Check the website for specific hours.

Check with your Local Municipality for Christmas Tree Recycling

You can always check with your local Department of Public Works on how to recycle your tree and for a collection schedule in your town.

I'm not ready to say goodbye to my tree just yet.

I'm hoping to leave it up for a few more weeks!

How about you?

When do you take your Christmas tree down?

