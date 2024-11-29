Find The Perfect Christmas Tree At These Charming New Jersey Farms

It's my absolute favorite Christmas tradition.

For the past 16 years now, the day after Thanksgiving we wake up early, bundle up, and head to a Christmas tree farm in New Jersey (we pick a different tree farm each year) to cut down our Christmas tree.

We wander around looking for the perfect tree, we even bring our own saw to cut it down, load it up in the back of our truck, and bring it home to decorate.

There’s nothing quite like the scent of a real tree.

I just don't believe it can be matched by anything you buy in a bottle.

The smell of a freshly cut Blue Spruce or Douglas Fir fills the house, and the tree looks absolutely stunning with twinkling lights wrapped all around.

There are so many amazing tree farms in New Jersey and I was trying to pick where we should go this year.

There was a recent article in the Asbury Park Press that had a list of some great tree farms in Monmouth and Ocean Counties.

I'm looking forward to going to one of these farms on Friday!

If you're looking to cut down your tree this year, here are the places they recommend in the area.

Christmas Tree Farms in Monmouth and Ocean Counties

Anne Ellen Christmas Tree Farm - 114 Daum Road, Manalapan

Conover Christmas Tree Farm - 3105 Hurley Pond Road in Wall

The Fir Farm - 166 Hillsdale Road in Colts Neck

Keris Tree Farm & Christmas Shop -  848 Route 524 (Stone Tavern Road), Allentown

Paterson Greenhouses - 636 Adelphia Road, Howell

Picea Acres - 50 South New Prospect Road in Jackson

Yuletide Tree Farm -  138 Evergreen Road in the New Egypt section of Plumsted

