We have compiled a list of the towns in America with the most Christmas-y names that we think every New Jersey resident should visit this holiday season.

The Most Christmas-y Towns In America

There are so many towns in America with Christmas names, and just saying them gets you in the holiday spirit.

We put the list together so you can use it as a bucket list or to make you feel merry and jolly this season.

The towns are all over the country, so here they are. Enjoy! Cheapism has a great list to check out.

Perfect Towns To Visit Near Christmas

Let's start with the towns called Santa Claus. There are three of them in America. They are in Indiana, Georgia, and Arizona.

You can also visit a town named simply Santa, located in Idaho, but it's named after the Santa Anna Creek..

There are two towns named Christmas, one in Michigan and the other in Florida. And there is a small town named Christmas Cove in Maine.

Towns That Have Names Perfect For Christmas

You can also take a trip to Christmas Valley in Oregon. That sounds like a great place to visit around the holidays. It was named after a lake that was named for a pioneer.

Finally, you can travel to Bethlehem (without a visa) in the nearby state of Pennsylvania. There's also one in North Carolina. Or you can spend some time in Hallelujah Junction in California.

And if none of these tickle your holiday fancy, you can go to Rudolph, Wisconsin or North Pole, Alaska.

