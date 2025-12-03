New Research Reveals The Most Risky Christmas Songs For New Jersey Drivers
Christmas Music Could Change How You Drive This Season
You're cruising down the Garden State Parkway when your favorite Christmas song comes on. Before you know it, you're so excited that your foot gets a little heavier on the gas.
For me, it's Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas. It never fails to boost my mood, but it turns out it might also be putting me at risk.
New research suggests that a song's tempo can influence how well drivers stay focused on the road, with high-tempo songs (over 120 BPM) often encouraging aggressive driving and distraction.
Read More: Ocean Casino Resort In Atlantic City Transforms Into A Dazzling Holiday Village This Season
On the flip side, a slow-tempo Christmas song (40-70 BPM) can cause drivers to become fatigued and have a more limited attention span, making those calming holiday favorites downright dangerous to listen to while driving.
Christmas Songs Considered More Dangerous To Listen to While Driving
The Barber Law Firm analyzed Spotify's most popular holiday songs and ranked them based on their beats per minute (BPM) to identify the riskiest Christmas songs for driving.
Here are the songs they consider the most dangerous!
Slow-Tempo Christmas Songs That Could Induce Drowsiness
Carol of the Bells, John Williams
Winter Wonderland, Hunter Hayes
Candy Cane Lane, Marcus Miller
Sent Me A King, Jonathan McReynolds; Smokie Norful
O Holy Night, Adolphe Adam; The Cambridge Singers; City of London Sinfonia; John Rutter
Fast-Tempo Christmas Songs That Could Encourage Fast Speeds While Driving
Last Christmas, Ariana Grande
Where Are You Christmas, Milo Stavos
Merry Christmas Everyone, Shakin' Stevens
Mele Kalikimaka (Merry Christmas), Bing Crosby; The Andrews Sisters
It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year, Andy Williams
I'm just happy Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas isn't on the list!
25 Christmas songs performed by NJ artists
Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba