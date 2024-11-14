Christmas is often described as a time filled with love and joy.

However, with the excitement of the holiday season already gripping everyone, it won't be easy to take time off and relax.

There are a fair number of people who allow holiday anxiety to take over.

Are all presents purchased?

Did I forget someone?

Where are we going for the big day?

If you've nodded your head in agreement to any of these questions, then worry not!

Wouldn’t it be wonderful if we made the vow to take things easy for the rest of the year and actually celebrate Christmas?

What if people spent time relaxing with their families and friends with warm beverages by the fire instead of running through holiday tasks?

Better yet, you and your partner should enjoy a romantic dinner at a restaurant decorated for the holidays.

Where is New Jersey's most beautiful restaurant around Christmas?

Lifestyle website 24/7 Tempo did some digging for each state's most incredible Christmas restaurant.

They used sites like OpenTable, Resy, and Tock to make suggestions.

In New Jersey, The Blue Pig Tavern in Congress Hall in Cape May is the tastiest and most festive of the bunch.

This tavern is situated, in my opinion, in the most picturesque Christmas town in New Jersey and does not fail to make one’s Christmas more special.

Not only can you order festive cocktails like candy cane martinis, but they will also serve a Christmas Day buffet featuring ham, mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, and much more!

I especially like the fireplace that says, “Hospitality since 1816.”

After a long day of walking up and down the streets of historic Cape May, you will likely have an appetite as you shop and take in all the lights.

I can't think of a better way to wind down than a hearty meal at the warm and cozy Blue Pig Tavern.