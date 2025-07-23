Get ready, cookie fans.

This is some super SWEET news!

A popular cookie store, known for its rotating menu of gourmet cookies, is expanding in New Jersey, with a new location set to open soon, and the menu has everyone buzzing with anticipation.

Your New Cookie Destination Is Almost Here

This will be New Jersey's fourth store, with shops already in Hoboken (113 Washington Street), Montclair (2 Church Street), and Ridgewood (305 East Ridgewood Avenue).

You'll need to check out the weekly menu for availability, but some of the rotating cookies include Blueberry Cheesecake. Now, that one I have to try!

Also, Chocolate Chip, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter, and Red Velvet Cookies N' Cream.

Here are this week's cookie choices...

The Oatmeal Apple Pie sounds SO good!

Chip City Cookies is Opening in Burlington County

Chip City Cookies is opening a new location in Marlton, and excitement in the area continues to grow.

42 Freeway reports that the cookie shop will be part of a "growing retail development" along Route 73, near Cava, First Watch, and Mattress Firm.

It's also not far from the Promenade, so I'm excited to pick up some cookies on my next Sephora run!

An official opening date hasn't been set, but hopefully it'll open soon!

