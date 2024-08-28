Here's a question that never crossed my mind until recently.

It all started with a comment in a group chat.

I don't have children, so I don't know why I was included in this conversation.

I just sat back with my popcorn and enjoyed it.

Long story short, friends of mine wanted to get together with all of us in the group chat but couldn't find a sitter for their 11-year-old son.

They had recently discussed leaving their son home alone for the night but weren't quite ready to make the decision.

My friends decided it was time to let their son be alone for a night and said, "We're in" for the night out.

One of my other friends was horrified that this other couple would leave their son home alone at such a young age.

This turned into a whole big thing.

Speaking from experience, my parents didn't leave me and my younger brother alone for a night until I was about 12 or 13.

Otherwise, we had a babysitter.

There are laws specifying the age at which a child may be left alone in a house.

For example, in Illinois, the legal age is 14. In nearby Delaware, it's 12.

This is according to World Population Review.

In states like North Dakota, North Carolina, and Maryland, children must be ten years old legally before they can be left home alone.

And I don't know what's going on with Kansas, but they have it on the books that kids must be 6.

6?! That's just crazy.

How old must children legally be to be left home alone in New Jersey?

Shockingly, 0.

No law in New Jersey currently specifies an age at which one can be left home alone.

New Jersey isn't the only state that doesn't specify an age.

Most of the U.S. doesn't.

Ultimately, it's up to the parents to decide what suits their child and themselves because every family dynamic is different.

What is an appropriate age to leave the kiddos home for a night?

What was the age of your children? Matt.Ryan@townsquaremedia.com.