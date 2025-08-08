We found a recipe that could change the food landscape in New Jersey. It's a soup the Garden State is destined to fall in love with.

An Amazing Italian Food Recipe

If you love food, then you adore living in New Jersey, especially if your biggest food passion is Italian food.

From north to south and east to west, everywhere you look, there is an amazing Italian restaurant waiting to serve you some scrumptious pasta or other Italian dish.

And I, for one, have tried to visit every one of them. And even though I have extensive New Jersey Italian restaurant experience, and yet, I stumbled upon a great Italian recipe for a dish I have never seen on an Italian restaurant menu in the Garden State.

Italian Soup Recipe You Have To Try

Maybe I've missed it, but I don't think so. It's such a delicious-sounding recipe, I'm sure it would have caught my attention.

Have you ever heard of Chicken Parm Soup? With the cooler weather coming soon, I want to get familiar with it as soon as possible.

There is a delicious-sounding Chicken Parm Soup recipe I found at The Pioneer Woman.

30-Minute Chicken Parm Soup Recipe

It's a 30-minute recipe, and you just need some pasta, a rotisserie chicken, some mozzarella, and a few other things, and you are on your way to your new favorite soup.

Get the full recipe here, and good luck. Enjoy!

