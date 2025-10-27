Say Goodbye To Old Snacks In the Vending Machine

A quick trip to the vending machine has just become a whole lot better.

No more settling for that old bag of peanuts that's been sitting in there for what feels like forever, or those crackers that never hit the spot and always come out broken.

Get this...

Now you can swap that old candy and all those unwanted items for a sandwich from one of the most popular fast-food chains around, Chick-fil-A!!!

Photo by Brad on Unsplash Photo by Brad on Unsplash loading...

Yes...

Chick-fil-A Debuts Its First-Ever Vending Machine

The only problem is that you won't be able to find it in New Jersey...YET, but maybe one day!

It's located at Wellstar Children's Hospital of Georgia, according to People.

What are your thoughts?

I love this idea, but I was talking to my co-worker, who said he would never trust eating Chick-fil-A out of a vending machine.

It's important to note that the machine is a temperature-controlled fridge with a touchscreen screen that accepts digital forms of payment and credit/debit cards.

It checks expiration dates automatically and gets restocked regularly.

Some of the items you'll be able to get include a Southwest Veggie Wrap with Creamy Salsa (retailed at $7.99) and the Chick-fil-A Wrap with Avocado Lime Ranch ($8.49), which come in sealed plastic wrap in a box.

The machine also serves Waffle Potato Chips and Chick-fil-A Sauce Flavored Waffle Potato Chips, both costing $2.19.

It's closed on Sunday!

I'm hoping we'll see this new Chick-fil-A vending machine in New Jersey soon!

