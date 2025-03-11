Chick-fil-A Unveils Spring Menu In New Jersey With Delicious New Offerings

Chick-fil-A is getting ready for spring with some delicious new menu items as the weather turns a little warmer here in New Jersey.

If you're thinking BBQ, you're going to love this!

And the new drinks sound so refreshing!

Chick-fil-A is considered the #1 fast food restaurant in New Jersey, and you can certainly tell by the line wrapped around the parking lot at lunchtime.

I usually go with the classic chicken sandwich and a soda, but I'm excited to give these new options a try.

New Spring Menu Items At Chick-fil-A

Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich

The Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich is back, but this time with three options: the original, spicy, and classic grilled filet, topped with bacon in a brown sugar and black pepper blend, Colby Jack cheese, lettuce, and a smokey BBQ sauce, served on a bun.

Pineapple Dragonfruit Beverages

The new beverages include Pineapple Dragonfruit Frosted Lemonade, Pinapple Dragonfruit Lemonade, Pineapple Dragonfruit Iced Tea, and Pineapple Dragonfruit Sunjoy.

"As warmer weather approaches, our Guests are craving flavors that are reminiscent of longer, brighter days and time spent outside with family and friends," says Allison Duncan, the director of menu & packaging at Chick-fil-A.

“We’re thrilled to bring back the Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich, with an expanded lineup of options for our Guests, alongside our new Pineapple Dragonfruit beverages which offer a deliciously sweet and refreshing balance to the smoky BBQ flavors."

The new items hit the menu on Monday, March 17th.

