Chick-fil-A Unveils Spring Menu In New Jersey With Delicious New Offerings

Chick-fil-A Unveils Spring Menu In New Jersey With Delicious New Offerings

Photo by Zoshua Colah on Unsplash

Chick-fil-A is getting ready for spring with some delicious new menu items as the weather turns a little warmer here in New Jersey.

If you're thinking BBQ, you're going to love this!

And the new drinks sound so refreshing!

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app

Chick-fil-A is considered the #1 fast food restaurant in New Jersey, and you can certainly tell by the line wrapped around the parking lot at lunchtime.

I usually go with the classic chicken sandwich and a soda, but I'm excited to give these new options a try.

Read More: Starbucks Unveils Delicious New 2025 Spring Menu In New Jersey

Photo by Malhar Patel on Unsplash
loading...

New Spring Menu Items At Chick-fil-A

Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich

The Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich is back, but this time with three options: the original, spicy, and classic grilled filet, topped with bacon in a brown sugar and black pepper blend, Colby Jack cheese, lettuce, and a smokey BBQ sauce, served on a bun.

Pineapple Dragonfruit Beverages

The new beverages include Pineapple Dragonfruit Frosted Lemonade, Pinapple Dragonfruit Lemonade, Pineapple Dragonfruit Iced Tea, and Pineapple Dragonfruit Sunjoy.

Photo by Brad on Unsplash
loading...

"As warmer weather approaches, our Guests are craving flavors that are reminiscent of longer, brighter days and time spent outside with family and friends," says Allison Duncan, the director of menu & packaging at Chick-fil-A.

“We’re thrilled to bring back the Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich, with an expanded lineup of options for our Guests, alongside our new Pineapple Dragonfruit beverages which offer a deliciously sweet and refreshing balance to the smoky BBQ flavors."

Photo by Zoshua Colah on Unsplash
loading...

The new items hit the menu on Monday, March 17th.

How To Make Your Own Chick-Fil-A Sauce

There is a shortage of Chick-Fil-A sauce so a simple solution is to make your own. It is only 6 ingredients and you will be able to dunk your nugs all you want.

Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

NJ fast food: If you don't have these apps, you're losing money

What's better than a free item at your favorite New Jersey fast or quick food spot? With so many loyalty programs, it can be tough to keep up, so we did the work for you.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Filed Under: New Jersey, Chick fil A, shore facebook
Categories: Trending

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM