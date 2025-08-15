Get Ready For Chick-fil-A’s New Fall Flavors

One of New Jersey's leading fast food restaurants will soon launch its new fall menu.

Chick-fil-A fans are excited for the new limited-time menu that's coming out in just days.

Though we still have several more weeks of summer, fall doesn't begin until September 22nd.

I'm certainly not wishing for summer to be over, but the new menu items sound really good!

A new sandwich is on the way, and a new drink!

Chick-fil-A tested the new items in North Carolina, and they were a big hit, so now they're expanding both nationwide, including in New Jersey, for the fall season.

Taste The Exciting New Fall Menu At Chick-fil-A This Month

Photo by Brad on Unsplash Photo by Brad on Unsplash loading...

How does a Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich sound?

A pretzel sandwich! I'm loving this.

"The sandwich features a toasted, buttery pretzel bun, lettuce, sliced tomato, cheddar cheese, strips of applewood smoked bacon and a side of Creamy Dijon Mustard sauce. Customers can also choose their preferred filet, meaning the sandwich is available with original, spicy and grilled chicken," according to USA Today.

The Cherry Berry drink from last season is back, but this year it's mixed with Sprite and called the Cherry Berry & Sprite.

Two new potato chips are also something to look forward to, including the Original Flavor Waffle Potato Chip and a Chick-fil-A Sauce Flavored Waffle Potato Chip.

The new items will be available starting August 18th.

