When I first started at the radio station back in 2010, one of my biggest goals was simple. Get to know the community. Build real connections. Over the years, that led me to meet some truly incredible people who make this area what it is. And one name that always stands out is Chef Mike Jurusz.

I met Mike not long after I began my afternoon show, and it didn’t take long to realize he was different. Big personality. Endless creativity. But what really defines him is his generosity.

The Only Thing Bigger Than His Personality Is His Heart

At the time, Mike was the head chef at 709 in Pt. Pleasant Beach, now known as B2 Bistro + Bar. Around that same time, I was working with the Ashley Lauren Foundation, where I learned about a Monmouth County family who had lost their young son, Mark, to cancer.

They called him “Mark the Shark.” And he loved one thing more than anything else. Burgers.

During his treatments in New York, his family made it a tradition to stop at burger spots along the way. The Ashley Lauren Foundation even arranged for him to meet one of his heroes, celebrity chef Bobby Flay. Mark had even created his own signature burger.

After he passed, I kept thinking about that burger. It felt like something special that deserved to live on. So I reached out to Chef Mike.

We set up what Mark’s parents thought was just a meeting with me and the foundation. Instead, they were surprised by their son’s burger, brought to life by Chef Mike himself.

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READ MORE: Follow The Story of "A Boy And His Burger"

That moment still sticks with me. One of the most meaningful experiences I’ve had in my career. And in true Chef Mike fashion, he didn’t stop there. He went on to host a “Mark the Shark” burger night, donating all proceeds to the Ashley Lauren Foundation to help other kids fighting cancer. That’s just who he is.

From Humble Chef To Local Legend

Mike eventually took over the iconic Atlantic Bar and Grill in South Seaside Park, transforming it into Chef Mike’s ABG.

What he built there was something special. Incredible food, a can’t-beat ocean view, and a vibe that made it one of the toughest reservations to get during the summer. It wasn’t just a restaurant. It was an experience.

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When news broke that the land on which Chef Mike's ABG and the neighboring Island Beach Motor Lodge sat was being sold and redeveloped, the community was crushed. ABG officially closed at the end of 2025.

In an emotional video, Mike shared the reality of the situation and what this place has meant to him and his family.

The Next Chapter

Mike has spent months searching for new locations to continue what he’s built. It looks like he's found his next spot, and it's not too far from where his ABG used to be in South Seaside Park.

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Look for Chef Mike's Legacy at the Hershey Motel on the Boulevard in Seaside Heights. He will be taking over the restaurant formerly occupied by Dina's Bistro. This will be an upscale, dinner-only location expected to open for business by this summer.