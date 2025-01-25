The Most Delicious Cheap Meal You’ll Ever Have In New Jersey

The Most Delicious Cheap Meal You&#8217;ll Ever Have In New Jersey

Dining out can be very expensive, but if you're looking for a tasty meal, without breaking the bank, head to Monmouth County!

There's a restaurant in Asbury Park that has been named the best "cheap meal" in New Jersey.

The online site Cheapism compiled a list of the best restaurants for "cheap eats" in every state.

If you're looking for a place to enjoy a delicious meal at an affordable price, put this spot on your list of places to go.

Cheapism compiled its list of good, yet inexpensive restaurants in each state by examining online reviews from a bunch of different sites, including TripAdvisor and Yelp as well as recommendations from local newspapers and magazines.

Each restaurant had to offer a "mouthwatering" meal option for $15 or less before tax and tip.


The Best Cheap Meal In New Jersey

The restaurant with the most delicious cheap meal in New Jersey is...

Mogo Korean Fusion Tacos in Asbury Park

Here's what Cheapism had to say about its #1 pick:

"While the Garden State is famous for its pizza and steak joints, here is a tip of the hat to a relative newbie. Mogo Korean Fusion Tacos serves up tacos, burritos, and bowls with six choices of protein (starting at under $6)."

"Reviewers praise its Korean barbecue and kimchi fried rice. One happy customer on Yelp says the tacos are filled with a lot of meat and just enough kimchi (spicy fermented cabbage)."

Mogo Korean Fusion Tacos is located at 632 Cookman Avenue, Asbury Park.

Put it on your list of places to go!

