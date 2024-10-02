New Jersey is home to a bunch of charming small towns where cozy restaurants, coffee shops, and stunning autumn landscapes promise a delightful afternoon adventure.

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend take a drive and explore any of these beautiful New Jersey destinations.

VisitNJ.org put together a list of some of the most charming small towns in New Jersey.

I recently had the pleasure of visiting Haddonfield, a lovely town in Camden County, which happens to be one of the towns on the list. Known for its beautiful downtown area, Haddonfield offers a delightful blend of quaint shops, great restaurants, and scenic streets perfect for a leisurely stroll.

Another town to make the list is in Atlantic County not far from Atlantic City.

The beautiful beach town, Brigantine. Have you ever been?

You can take a bike ride or drive along Wildlife Drive at Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge and have lunch at The Pirates Den.

It's also home to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center.

Check out the full list of the 10 Most Charming Small Towns in New Jersey, according to VisitNJ.org.

You have lots of places to visit this fall!

The Most Charming New Jersey Small Towns To Visit This Fall

Clinton

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Chester

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Lambertville

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Cranbury

attachment-Cranbury loading...

Hopewell

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Haddonfield

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Allentown

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Spring Lake

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Brigantine

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

West Cape May

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

