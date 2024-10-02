The Most Charming New Jersey Small Towns To Visit This Fall
New Jersey is home to a bunch of charming small towns where cozy restaurants, coffee shops, and stunning autumn landscapes promise a delightful afternoon adventure.
If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend take a drive and explore any of these beautiful New Jersey destinations.
VisitNJ.org put together a list of some of the most charming small towns in New Jersey.
Read More: HGTV Names This Town The Most Charming In New Jersey
Another town to make the list is in Atlantic County not far from Atlantic City.
The beautiful beach town, Brigantine. Have you ever been?
You can take a bike ride or drive along Wildlife Drive at Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge and have lunch at The Pirates Den.
It's also home to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center.
Check out the full list of the 10 Most Charming Small Towns in New Jersey, according to VisitNJ.org.
You have lots of places to visit this fall!
The Most Charming New Jersey Small Towns To Visit This Fall
Clinton
Chester
Lambertville
Cranbury
Hopewell
Haddonfield
Allentown
Spring Lake
Brigantine
West Cape May
