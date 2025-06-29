If you’ve left a restaurant lately feeling like it just wasn’t worth the price or the wait, you're definitely not alone. According to a new report, customer satisfaction across restaurant chains is sliding, and some of the big names didn’t exactly get the best reviews.

The American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) just dropped its latest rankings, and a few familiar chains are sitting at the bottom of the list. While the industry average for sit-down spots landed at 82 out of 100, these five chains fell short significantly.

Restaurant Chains That Ranked the Lowest in 2025

IHOP

Let’s start with IHOP. Once known for its cheap breakfasts and endless coffee refills, it received a score of 78. That’s not great, and some online are calling them out for prices that don’t match the portions. One Reddit user joked they couldn’t remember the last time they got out of there for under $25.

Cheesecake Factory

Then there’s Cheesecake Factory. You’d think a place with a 20-page menu would satisfy everyone, but nope, it also scored 78, too. While the atmosphere is still impressive, the prices and wait times might be what’s dragging it down.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings follows with a 76. Known for sports, wings, and beer, it seems like this spot is losing points on consistency and delivery service. Some customers said takeout orders arrive cold or incomplete, and dining in can be a hit-or-miss experience depending on the night.

Which Chain Restaurant Ranks Last in Customer Satisfaction?

That spot belongs to a classic diner chain that’s been around for over 70 years. You’ve definitely seen one on the highway or maybe even made a late-night stop for pancakes. This year, it pulled in a score of just 75, lower than any other full-service chain in the country.

Denny's

It’s Denny’s.

With customer satisfaction dipping and nearly 150 locations on the chopping block through 2025, Denny’s has some work to do if it wants to win folks back. Whether it’s the food, the prices, or the experience, people just aren’t enjoying it as much as they used to.