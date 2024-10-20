Could This Tiny Caterpillar Hold The Key To Unlocking New Jersey’s Winter Weather Forecast?

Although it's expected to warm up a bit this weekend, it's been pretty chilly at the Jersey Shore this past week, especially during the morning hours.

Don't get too used to the warmer temperatures because soon we'll be trading in our hoodies for winter jackets as colder weather isn't too far off in the distance.

It's already mid-October! Can you believe it?

December will be here before you know it!

So how cold is it going to get in New Jersey this winter?

That's the big question and lots of people are turning to the woolly bear caterpillar for answers.

What?!!

Yes, the woolly bear caterpillar!

Let me explain.

The Woolly Bear Caterpillar

Did you know the woolly bear caterpillar is known to predict winter weather?

This is new information to me, but now I'm wondering if this is really true.

Can a caterpillar predict the kind of weather we're going to have in New Jersey this winter?

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the woolly bear caterpillar has 13 different sections on their body either rusty brown or black that go along with the 13 weeks of winter.

It's believed that if the caterpillar's rusty band is wide, you can expect a mild winter.

The more black there is, the more severe the winter will be in New Jersey.

Although this folklore is considered a myth to many, I'm still hoping the rusty band is wide and we have a mild winter here in New Jersey!

