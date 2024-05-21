This is such exciting news.

If you loved Medusa Stone Fire Kitchen on Main Street in Asbury Park and were devastated when it closed, you'll be happy to hear chef Aimee McElroy is back with a new pizzeria in town.

It's where pizza is made with "love" in a wood-fired oven.

Get our free mobile app

Catbird Opens in Asbury Park

It's been a few years now since the very popular pizzeria closed, but you'll be happy to hear the same oven used as Medusa is now being used at the new location at 1215 Sunset Avenue on Deal Lake.

If that address sounds familiar, it was home to Sunset Landing, one of the oldest operating businesses in Asbury Park, according to The Coaster. It closed down last year.

McElroy says she feels "very fortunate to take over the space."

She went on to tell The Coaster, "There’s so much history and so many memories."

It's such a beautiful location overlooking the lake.

If you're wondering how it got its name, according to their website, it was named after the gray catbird.

The Gray Catbird has a variety of musical sounds and chirps, including a catlike mewing which is how it got its name. It makes its home in the hedges & shrubs around town and once you spot one you will see them everywhere. The gray catbird has a little black cap and rusty red butt, with a fun and playful personality.



View this profile on Instagram CatBird Asbury Park (@catbird_ap) • Instagram photos and videos

Read More: Here’s Where You Can Find The Best BBQ In New Jersey

The menu looks delicious. You can check it out, here.