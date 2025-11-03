In what's become a common theme in the retail world, one of the biggest names in kids’ clothes just announced major changes. Over the next few years, about 150 of its stores will close for good, affecting hundreds of workers.

The company broke the news during its latest earnings call, explaining that it plans to scale back on locations that just aren’t performing as well as others. Around 100 stores are expected to close by 2026, and no new stores will open.

Why the Big Changes Are Happening

Typically, the shift to online shopping is the reason for brick-and-mortar retailers closing their doors. However, executives at Carter's say one of the most significant issues has been rising tariffs, which have made it more expensive to import products from other countries. Those costs have started to really pile up. The company said tariffs have cost them millions of dollars this year alone.

To help make up for those losses, about 15 percent of Carter's office-based positions will also be eliminated, totaling roughly 300 jobs. Leaders say this move will save around $35 million each year once everything is finalized.

What’s Next for the Brand

Most stores will close as their leases expire over the next few years, and Carter's will use that time to "rethink its business model."

There are 32 Carter's and Carter's Outlet locations in NJ. They include busy stores like:

Atlantic City

Blackwood

Clark

Clifton

Deptford

East Hanover

Edgewater

Elizabeth

Freehold Raceway Mall

Jackson Premium Outlets

Kearny

Mays Landing

Paramus

Raritan

Rockaway

Succasunna

Tinton Falls - Jersey Shore Outlets

Toms River

Watchung

Carter's hasn't specified which locations in New Jersey will be closing as of this writing. However, you may want to stock up on onesies and the iconic OshKosh B'gosh brand while you still can in person.