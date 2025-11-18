Is Dating Turning Into Networking In New Jersey?

Are you looking for love in the Garden State, or are you more interested in finding a new job?

If you're hoping to get to know more people professionally, there's a new trend in online dating.

According to a new survey by ResumeBuilder.com, many who use dating apps are more focused on professional networking and job-related opportunities, rather than finding a life partner.

It found that about one-third have swiped or decided not to swipe with career goals in mind.

Job Seekers Are Swiping Right For Connections, Not Romance

Yahoo Finance reports that 34% of dating app users say they've used the platforms for job or career purposes in the past year. That's a lot of people interested in looking for a mentor more than anything else.

Nearly one in 10 say it was their primary motivation, and among those, 75% intentionally matched with people in specific roles, and two-thirds targeted users who worked at desirable or prestigious companies, according to the report.

As long as you're both on the same page, there shouldn't be a problem. It's just when one person is thinking one thing and the other is thinking something entirely different. That's never a good situation!

Popular platforms for career networking include Tinder, Bumble, and Facebook Dating, according to the report.

