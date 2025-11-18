Is Dating Turning Into Networking In New Jersey? New Survey Reveals Interesting Trend

Is Dating Turning Into Networking In New Jersey?

Are you looking for love in the Garden State, or are you more interested in finding a new job?

If you're hoping to get to know more people professionally, there's a new trend in online dating.

According to a new survey by ResumeBuilder.com, many who use dating apps are more focused on professional networking and job-related opportunities, rather than finding a life partner.

It found that about one-third have swiped or decided not to swipe with career goals in mind.

Job Seekers Are Swiping Right For Connections, Not Romance

Yahoo Finance reports that 34% of dating app users say they've used the platforms for job or career purposes in the past year. That's a lot of people interested in looking for a mentor more than anything else.

Nearly one in 10 say it was their primary motivation, and among those, 75% intentionally matched with people in specific roles, and two-thirds targeted users who worked at desirable or prestigious companies, according to the report.

As long as you're both on the same page, there shouldn't be a problem. It's just when one person is thinking one thing and the other is thinking something entirely different. That's never a good situation!

Popular platforms for career networking include Tinder, Bumble, and Facebook Dating, according to the report.

